Expert Floor Cleaning and Restoration in Asheville and Hendersonville NC
Certified technicians with professional equipment we clean carpet, area rugs, furniture, tile and grout, & hardwood floors.
Certified technicians with professional equipment we clean carpet, area rugs, furniture, tile and grout, & hardwood floors.
We use powerful, high-tech equipment that delivers the hottest steam and strongest vacuum suction available for a true deep clean. Every carpet is pre-treated and agitated to loosen embedded dirt, then thoroughly rinsed to restore softness and freshness. Our process is completely eco-friendly, family-safe, and pet-safe, leaving your carpets clean, comfortable, and free of harsh chemicals.
We offer free pick-up & delivery. We clean every style and material of area rug, including Persian, Oriental, Moroccan, Turkish (Anatolian), Indian, Chinese, and Navajo, All rugs receive specialized care in our 3,000-square-foot rug-cleaning facility, where we professionally dust, wash, and hang-dry each piece with the utmost attention to fine fabrics and delicate construction.
Our hardwood floor cleaning and laminate floor cleaning process includes thorough dusting, pre-treating, buffing, rinsing, drying and polishing to restore your floors to their natural beauty and shine with no sanding and no dust. We were the 1st company in the area to be certified in hardwood floor cleaning more than 15 years ago, bringing unmatched experience and trusted expertise to every home.
Our tile and grout cleaning uses steam to deliver a deep cleaning. Grout lines are pre-treated, brushed, and agitated to break up embedded soil, then steam that leaves your tile bright and chemical-free. We also specialize in natural stone surfaces such as travertine, slate, marble, granite, and more, restoring their natural beauty with safe and effective floor care for every stone.
Our furniture cleaning process uses a specialized low-moisture upholstery tool that is connected to our powerful truck-mounted machine, providing maximum suction while gently rinsing away soils and pre-treatment. This method leaves your upholstery clean and dry within hours. Our certified technicians handle every piece with expert care, including fine fabrics, ensuring a safe, thorough cleaning that restores softness, freshness, and comfort.
Our water damage restoration service is handled by certified professional cleaners, not roofers or plumbers, giving you true expertise in extraction, drying, and sanitizing your home after any water emergency. We respond quickly to floods, leaks, burst pipes, and toilet overflows, using powerful truck-mounted equipment to remove water, dry affected areas, and prevent further damage.
Our concrete cleaning and polishing service provides a deep, controlled clean without the mess that comes from pressure washing or dry grinding. We pre-treat every concrete surface and use enclosed equipment that sends all soil, debris, and rinse water directly to our truck, keeping your property clean with no overspray and no dust in the air. This process restores clarity and smoothness to the surface, and we can also seal and protect concrete, including stained and decorative floors, to enhance durability and maintain a clean, polished appearance.
Our stone cleaning and polishing service is tailored to the unique needs of each surface. We carefully use different grits and wetsanding techniques to hone the stone to its ideal finish, restoring clarity, smoothness, and natural beauty. Every type of stone requires specific care, and our certified, knowledgeable team understands how to treat each surface safely and effectively. We take the time to evaluate the stone, choose the proper method, and deliver a refined, professional result that enhances and protects your investment.
Mold remediation requires a specialized cleaning mindset, not just demolition or surface treatment.
At Elevation Restoration and Floor Cleaning, mold remediation is handled with strict indoor air quality standards and proven containment and cleaning procedures. We utilize HEPA-filtered vacuums, detailed solution cleaning, controlled scrubbing methods, air scrubbers, and, when appropriate, professional paint encapsulation to address mold safely and effectively.
Because we come from a deep cleaning background, we understand that mold remediation must be meticulous. Every surface, cavity, and affected material is addressed with the goal of leaving the environment truly clean and stable, not just visually acceptable. This level of precision is often missing when contractors or roofers attempt restoration work without proper mold and cleaning training.
Our goal is not only to remove mold, but to ensure that the conditions that caused it are fully corrected so it does not return. When water damage and mold are handled correctly from the start, homeowners gain long-term peace of mind and a healthier living environment.
Water damage requires far more than removing visible water. It requires experience, training, and precise moisture control to prevent long-term structural issues and mold growth. Elevation Restoration and Floor Cleaning brings over 30 years of hands-on restoration experience to every water damage project, ensuring homes are dried correctly the first time. From leaks and burst pipes to flooding and storm damage, our approach is built on proven restoration science and attention to detail.
Our owner is personally involved in every restoration project. He conducts detailed inspections, monitors moisture content readings, and verifies that all affected materials are drying properly according to IICRC standards. With certifications in Water Damage Restoration and Applied Structural Drying, Jacob ensures that drying is not guessed at or rushed, but carefully measured and documented so that no hidden moisture is left behind.
Many water damage problems are mishandled by companies that lack true restoration training. Improper drying often leads to trapped moisture inside walls, subfloors, and structural materials, creating the perfect environment for mold growth. Our background in professional cleaning and restoration allows us to identify these risks early and address them properly, protecting both the structure of the home and the health of the occupants.
We are a locally family owned & certified professionals. Elevation Restoration & Floor Cleaning we proudly serve Asheville, Arden, Fletcher, Hendersonville, and surrounding areas. We provide high-tech, eco-friendly professional carpet cleaning, rug cleaning, furniture cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hardwood floor cleaning, natural stone polishing and cleaning, and emergency water extraction services for both residential and commercial clients.
With more than 30 years of experience, on going training, and industry leading certifications, We stay ahead of every new standard in floor cleaning and restoration. Our team uses the best tools, wands, buffers & truck mounted steam cleaning units on the market.
Elevation Restoration has earned repeated recognition as the “Best Carpet Cleaning Company” from both Best of Asheville and Angie’s List. As a family-owned business, we pair our core values with industry-leading cleaning technology to deliver results that consistently surpass expectations.
If you’re searching for reliable floor cleaning in Asheville, Arden, Fletcher, or Hendersonville, trust the local professionals who put your home first. Elevation Restoration & Floor Cleaning delivers industry-leading quality with the integrity and experience Western North Carolina homeowners depend on.
At Elevation Floor Cleaning and Restoration, we invest in the most advanced professional equipment available because proper results depend on proper tools. Our truck-mounted cleaning system is equipped with a Salsa heat exchanger, widely recognized as one of the hottest and most consistent heat exchangers in the industry. This allows us to deliver precise, controlled heat where needed, improving soil removal while reducing excessive moisture. Our systems are powered by high-performance V8 engines, providing superior vacuum strength and consistent performance that portable or underpowered systems simply cannot match.
We also run oversized 2-inch vacuum hose from the truck all the way to the wand. This is significantly larger than standard carpet-cleaning hoses and allows for dramatically increased airflow and extraction. The result is deeper soil removal, less residue left behind, and much faster drying times. Our state-of-the-art carpet-cleaning wands feature sight glasses for jet inspection and built-in thermometers, allowing us to monitor heat and performance in real time. This level of precision ensures we are cleaning effectively without over-wetting or damaging carpet fibers, and it is equipment most companies in the area simply do not have.
For larger homes, commercial spaces, and heavily soiled areas, we utilize specialized zipper wands that clean and extract both forward and backward with a wide cleaning path. We also use counter-rotating brush machines and professional buffers to properly pre-treat and agitate carpets and hard surfaces before extraction. For hardwood and specialty flooring, we rely on low-moisture brush and extraction systems designed specifically for those materials. Our cleaning solutions are carefully selected and formulated for each fiber, floor type, or fabric, and are eco-friendly and safe for pets, families, and indoor air quality.
We take equal care in protecting your home during the cleaning process. Our technicians wear protective booties, use corner guards, and take extra precautions to ensure walls, trim, and furnishings are not disturbed. We also use professional air movers to accelerate drying when needed.
We offer off-site cleaning in our climate-controlled rug cleaning facility, where rugs are thoroughly dusted with professional dusting equipment, washed in dedicated cleaning stations, extracted with high-powered rug suckers, and dried on oversized racks in a controlled environment.
Every tool we use is backed by formal training and certification, ensuring your carpets, floors, and rugs are cleaned safely, correctly, and to the highest professional standard.
Our goal is always to remove as much soil as possible while leaving behind the least amount of soap. We also use professional air movers to accelerate drying when needed.
01/26
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