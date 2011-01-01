Certified Mold Remediation by Cleaning and Restoration Experts Certified Mold Remediation by Cleaning and Restoration Experts Certified Mold Remediation by Cleaning and Restoration Experts

Mold remediation requires a specialized cleaning mindset, not just demolition or surface treatment.





At Elevation Restoration and Floor Cleaning, mold remediation is handled with strict indoor air quality standards and proven containment and cleaning procedures. We utilize HEPA-filtered vacuums, detailed solution cleaning, controlled scrubbing methods, air scrubbers, and, when appropriate, professional paint encapsulation to address mold safely and effectively.





Because we come from a deep cleaning background, we understand that mold remediation must be meticulous. Every surface, cavity, and affected material is addressed with the goal of leaving the environment truly clean and stable, not just visually acceptable. This level of precision is often missing when contractors or roofers attempt restoration work without proper mold and cleaning training.





Our goal is not only to remove mold, but to ensure that the conditions that caused it are fully corrected so it does not return. When water damage and mold are handled correctly from the start, homeowners gain long-term peace of mind and a healthier living environment.